A bunch of Apple services are down right now

Apple product users are in a bit of a bind at the moment, with pretty much every company service experiencing technical issues today. Multiple sources and consumers are reporting “App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, iTunes Store, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Find My, FaceTime, Notes, Stocks, and many others” as either being buggy or not working entirely.

It’s not just an external problem, either. Bloomberg reports that Apple is having internal hiccups, as well. “I’m told Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are down too, limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs,” reporter Mark Gurman tweeted earlier this afternoon. Although some features are slowly coming back to life, quite a few remain MIA at the time of writing.

Those suffering from Apple-induced headaches can head over to the company’s System Status hub to check on the status of various programs and services.