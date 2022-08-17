Apple might launch the iPhone 14 on September 7

Apple is planning on introducing the iPhone 14 on September 7, Bloomberg reports. The event would line up with Apple’s traditional September launch for its flagship smartphone, and likely include the introduction of new Apple Watches, iOS 16, and watchOS 9.

New hardware — Apple’s expected to take a bifurcated approach with the iPhone 14, with Pro models receiving a semi-new design with pill-shaped cutouts for the selfie camera and Face ID instead of a notch and an A-series chip; the regular iPhone 14s is said to use last year’s A15 chip and retain the notch.

Apple is also rumored to be dropping the iPhone mini form factor in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max, offering a larger screen size without the dramatically higher prices of the Pro Max for the first time.

The Apple Watch will reportedly receive similar treatment, with the base Apple Watch Series 8 keeping the same design as the Series 7, save for added sensors, while a new “Apple Watch Pro” offers a larger screen and rugged titanium body targeted toward athletes.

Coming soon — Bloomberg writes that Apple’s new hardware could be available to purchase as early as September 16, the first of several new products the company is reportedly planning on introducing before the holiday season. Based on rumored delays to iPadOS 16, Apple’s new entry-level iPad with USB-C probably won’t launch until October.

If there’s anything to be certain of, there’s never been a worse time to buy an Apple product. Seriously, just wait a few more weeks and you could either get a deal on last year’s hardware, or something entirely new.