Here’s Apple’s full array of iPhone 14 and 14 Pro colors

Five shades of the iPhone 14 are up for grabs alongside four colors for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The launch of Apple’s new iPhones is imminent. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all going up for pre-order on September 9, while regular availability begins September 16. Before placing your order, you’ll have to decide which iPhone 14 color is right for you — especially considering how many options you have.
