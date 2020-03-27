Apple launches a coronavirus screening website and app

On Friday, Apple announced a new resource to help people figure out if they might have coronavirus. In addition to the screening, the app and website also provide tips for cleaning, disinfecting, social distancing, and deciphering test results. The app is only available for iPhone and iPad users, but the website has full functionality for those outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

Asking Siri about your health — Apple’s new tool was created in collaboration with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and FEMA. You can also access the information by asking Siri “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” The prompt will yield CDC guidelines and can connect you to telehealth resources in the App Store like Teladoc and Amwell.

Apple

Apple will also start sending push notifications with safety guidelines to travelers who land at certain international airports in the U.S. The company maintains the new resource adheres to its data privacy and security standards, and any information supplied isn’t shared with Apple or the government.