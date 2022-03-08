Apple's new M1 Ultra chip explained in 5 key stats

Gotta go fast
Apple’s newest update to the M1 lineup harnesses the power of “UltraFusion” to combine two chips into one.
Apple is continuing to accelerate improvements to its first vertically-integrated chip, the M1. In its most recent event, the company showcased the M1 Ultra — a Frankensteined iteration that combines the power of two M1 chips.
According to Apple, the M1 Ultra, which will debut in the new Mac Studio, cleverly connects the die of two M1 chips for some pretty stellar improvements to performance. Here are all the key stats you need to know...