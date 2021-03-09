The Magic Keyboard for iPad is finally a good deal with this $100 discount

The iPad Pro and iPad Air are versatile tablets with a lot to offer, but they can do far more and become a robust device for work and play when paired with the right case. As we all know, accessories (especially keyboards) for Apple’s iPad Air or iPad Pro lineup are a dime a dozen. But no keyboard case compares to Apple’s own Magic Keyboard.

Apple’s official Magic Keyboard is arguably the best cases⁄keyboards for the iPad Pro and iPad Air. We’ll be blunt: It’s normally expensive. But Amazon’s got it for an all-time low price of just $199, which is $100 off its usual price tag. This works with the 11-inch iPad Air or iPad Pro. If you’ve been on the fence, this is as good of a discount as it gets for the Magic Keyboard.

Our review — While the Magic Keyboard certainly has a few drawbacks, in our review, Raymond Wong said, “hands down, this is one of the best portable keyboards I’ve used and nearly as good as the Macbook Pro keyboard lineup.”

Whether it’s how the Retina display floats in front of you; the fluidity of the trackpad; or the key travel — this keyboard is the one you want if you own an iPad Air 4 or iPad Pro (without home button).

Apple

Keep in mind that your iPad attaches to this stylish and fancy keyboard case with nothing but magnets. So while it’s plenty sturdy, road warriors might want something more robust like a Brydge keyboard. That said, you can easily type with the Magic Keyboard on your lap without worrying about it falling off or dealing with any wobbles.

We really like that the Magic Keyboard charges over USB-C via a passthrough port at the base, though it is slower than plugging directly into the iPad’s USB-C port.

Apple

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.