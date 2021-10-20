Apple's powerful new M1 chips explained in 5 key stats

Tech
The M1 Pro and M1 Max are poised to bring a lot more power to Apple's new MacBook Pros.
Apple’s M1 chip has already made its way into a lot of new products, but arguably no M1-carrying device has seen a performance boost quite as dramatic as the new MacBook Pros.
While Apple has already peppered us with a lot of figures on just how substantial the impact of its new and improved M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are, these five stats tell you pretty much everything you need to know...
70%
The M1 Pro and M1 Max boast 70 percent faster CPU performance.