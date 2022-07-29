This virtual museum lets you experience Apple’s most iconic store openings

Tech
Relive that early aughts nostalgia or visit an Apple Store that you haven’t been to yet.
Thanks to writer and designer, Michael Steeber, we can go back in time to virtually visit four Apple Stores on their opening days without any of the crowds. Steeber’s passion project, dubbed the Apple Store Time Machine, lets us roam through some of the most iconic Apple Stores and revisit all those tiny little details.
Steeber even included little history lessons just before you enter each of the four storefronts.