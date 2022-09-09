Here’s every Apple Watch Series 8 band

Tech
The latest Apple Watch is better than ever — and the cases and bands are, too.
The Apple Watch Series 8 packs a ton of new features into less than 2 inches on your wrist. Temperature sensors built with women’s health in mind, crash detection, and a longer battery life make it one of the most innovative smartwatches yet — aside from the Apple Watch Ultra, of course.
Coming in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, the Apple Watch Series 8 is compatible with any band in the Apple Watch Studio. Plus, collaborations from Hermès and Nike will elevate your piece from sporty to chic.