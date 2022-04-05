Apple is kicking off WWDC 2022 on June 6

Set aside the time now, Apple has announced its hosting its digital Worldwide Developers Conference from June 6-10, with the company’s opening keynote kicking things off on day one.

The Conference — This marks the third year Apple is hosting its typically in-person event almost entirely online due to COVID-19. This year though, the company does plan to have some in-person attendees.

“Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community,” the company writes. Space will be limited and Apple says developers, student or professional, will be able to look up information on how to apply through it’ developer website and app soon.

WWDC is primarily meant to educate developers about upcoming changes to Apple software, but Apple occasionally uses its event to announce new hardware too. Last year the company showed off iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. This year, there’s bound to be updates to all of Apple’s major operating systems, the possible introduction of a new “realityOS” for VR and AR applications, and maybe even hints of what the company has planned for its upcoming M2 chips.