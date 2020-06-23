Apple's finally bringing emoji search to iOS and iPadOS

Apple’s virtual WWDC keynote was loaded with information about the upcoming iOS and iPadOS 14 updates, but at no point did the revolving door of directors, managers, designers, or engineers mention a long-awaited feature. MacRumors reports both operating systems will support emoji search, a function that currently exists on MacOS and Google Keyboard, but not in Apple's native keyboards for its mobile devices.

What to expect — Search will function as it does elsewhere, based on basic phrases. In Apple’s list of iOS 14 features, emoji search is described as: “A new search field for the emoji keyboard lets you search for the perfect emoji. Enter a commonly used word or phrase such as “heart” or “smiley face” and you will be presented with corresponding emoji to choose from.”

MacOS Emoji search Input

Find the perfect reaction fast — With more emoji to choose from every year, the ability to finally search for specific ones will be a boon to iPhone and iPad users. The search function will undoubtedly make it easier for users to set emojis as the main image for group chats.

If, unlike us, you're an early adopter who likes to throw caution to the wind, head to Apple's beta program website to sign up for the iOS 14 beta. Us, we'll be waiting for the fall and sticking to our most-frequently-used emojis until then.