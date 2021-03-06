These Beats headphones with ANC and 22-hour battery are nearly 50% off right now

When it comes to great headphones, you probably want something with stylish good looks, great sound, all-day battery life, and active noise-cancellation. This holy grail pair usually comes with a premium price, but not today.

While the fancy AirPods Max checks off all the boxes, its $550 price tag is a big turnoff. Instead, get the Beats Solo Pro for just $159 — nearly 50 percent off its usual $299 asking price. These headphones are just as good, especially if you live in Apple's ecosystem. We've seen these for around $230 in the past, but never this low.

More than sound — The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones use Apple's latest H1 chip for faster Bluetooth pairing and switching between devices. Sound is terrific (not nearly as bassy as OG Beats pre-Apple acquisition used to be). And even with active noise-cancellation, the Beats Pro averages 22-hours of life on a single charge; that's two hours longer than AirPods Max.

These headphones come highly recommended by, well, just about everyone. They're not too big, not too small, destroy outside noise, plus they're even water-resistant.

Beats

We also like Beats "Transparency mode," which allows you to hear the outside world with ease thanks to the built-in microphones. That way you're still aware of your surroundings or can quickly have a conversation without removing your headphones.

These days wireless earbuds are all the rage, like the PowerBeats Pro, but these Solo Pros aren't that bulky and sound great, making for a good alternative for those looking for stronger and louder sound.

The heavy discount is only on the light blue model, but Best Buy also has the red and navy blue colorways discounted by $130. Amazon has matched Best Buy's pricing and Walmart has them for a few bucks more. Grab em while you can.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.