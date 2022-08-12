Tech
Foldable smartphone options from Huawei and Xiaomi make us jealous of non-American markets.
Samsung may have the foldables market cornered in the U.S., but there are plenty of other options available in other countries — it’s not just about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Here are some of the best-designed foldables that we wish were available in the U.S.
The Find N was the first serious challenge to Samsung’s dominance in the foldables market. Oppo promised a less visible crease with its water drop hinge design and went with a smaller, easier-to-hold design.