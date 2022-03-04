The 7 most impressive laptops from MWC 2022

Even though MWC 2022 is basically all about smartphones, there were still a handful of laptops from Samsung, Lenovo, and even Huawei that are worth looking into if you’re looking to buy one. Though, honestly, it does seem like most companies instead timed their major laptop announcements for CES 2022.

Samsung kicked off MWC 2022 with two versions of its latest Galaxy Book laptop, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. Huawei also showed up with its updated Matebook X Pro that offers a crucial design upgrade from its predecessor. Lenovo showed off two of its new laptops, a spec’d out ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and the first ThinkPad, the X13, with an ARM-based processor. And both Acer and Dynabook came with their svelte Swift 5 and lightweight Portégé X40L-K, respectively, for mobile work.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 both come with Intel’s latest 12th Gen processors, 1080p FHD webcams, and batteries that can last up to 21 hours. For the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, it comes in 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch versions.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 features the same specs as its above counterpart, but it has a touchscreen and can transform into a tablet or a “tent mode” stand. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 also comes with an S Pen for drawing and handwritten notes. Samsung designed the Galaxy Book 2 Pro models to pair with its Galaxy Tab tablets for use as a second screen.

Lenovo isn’t playing around with its latest top-of-the-line ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. The laptop includes 12 Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPUs, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 8TB of storage. The 16-inch screen also has a 16:10 aspect ratio and can even be upgraded to a touchscreen.

At a much more affordable price point, there’s Lenovo’s ThinkPad X13. Maybe the most exciting feature is that it’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, an ARM-based chip that’s kind of like what Apple is doing with its M1 chip. The ThinkPad X13 has 32GB of LPDDR4x memory and up to a 1TB SSD. The 13.3-inch screen is a 16:10 aspect ratio and comes with automatic power-saving features.

Even though Huawei fixed the webcam placement on its 2022 Matebook X Pro, it still went with previous-generation hardware, like an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a 720p webcam. Well, at least the webcam is in the right spot now. The 14.2-inch Matebook X Pro comes with Intel’s Iris Xe Graphics, has 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD.

Dynabook, the company formerly known as Toshiba, was able to make the lightest laptop in its lineup with the Portégé X40L-K that weighs 2.3 pounds and is around 0.6 inches thick. But the lightweight laptop still includes a bunch of high-end hardware, including Intel’s 12th Gen P-Series 28W processors, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD.

Like the other laptops announced at MWC 2022, Acer updated its Swift 5 model with a couple of key features to make it better for working on the go. The refreshed Swift 5 has an FHD webcam with “Temporal Noise Reduction” tech and AI noise reduction so you’ll still look and sound decent even if you’re taking a Zoom meeting in less-than-ideal situations. The screen is also a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. The Swift 5 comes with 12th Gen Intel processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD.