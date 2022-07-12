Prime Day

The 9 best Apple Prime Day deals you should spend money on

Prime Day is the best day to get expensive Apple products with big discounts.

Input Staff

Apple products are expensive — that’s just reality. But you don’t need to pay full price on Amazon Prime Day. Many of Apple’s premium products such as AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more are discounted.

We’re not gonna keep you waiting. We’ve combed through Amazon to bring you the best Apple Prime Day deals. You can thank us later.

AirPods (2nd-gen)
Amazon

With up to 24 hours of battery life, AirPods (2nd generation) are a no-brainer for anyone who uses Apple devices. They just work.

AirPods Pro
Amazon

Apple's best wireless earbuds are 32 percent off today. If that's not a deal, what is?

AirPods Max
Amazon

Easily at the top of the over-ear ANC headphone list. Prime Day saves you $100 on the AirPods Max.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm
Amazon

Amazon's discounted several Apple Watches including the SE. But this 41mm Series 7 has the biggest savings.

iPad Air (5th-gen)
Amazon

The 5th-gen iPad Air just came out in the spring and it's already on sale for $40 off? Easy buy if you want a great iPad.

iPad Air (9th-gen, 64GB)
Amazon

The design is a little old, but this iPad's 10.2-inch screen and Apple Pencil (1st-gen) support still make it super versatile.

MagSafe Duo
Amazon

The best way to charge an iPhone with MagSafe and an Apple Watch simultaneously on the go.

M1 Mac Mini (8GB RAM + 256GB SSD)
Amazon

The list price is $659, but you'll get an additional $89 off when you add it to your cart for a total of $129 off retail.

14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro)
Amazon

With an M1 Pro chip (8-core CPU and 14-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD, and — most importantly — an SD card slot and HDMI port, this laptop will last for years.