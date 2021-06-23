Tech
The company synonymous with shared electric scooters is no longer just that.
Bird was one of the first companies to pioneer the concept of shared electric scooters that could be rented from an app. The company’s signature black and white scooters are now present on the streets of more than 250 cities globally, offering affordable and fun rides from point A to B.
The company has greater ambitions to be a general provider of micro-mobility transportation, however, and today announced Bird Bike.