Bose's best noise-cancelling headphones are $100 off but you better move fast

Over-ear headphones with active noise-cancellation are a dime a dozen. We recently reviewed Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2 and think they're the best value for active noise-cancellation (ANC) headphones. Sony's WH-1000XM3 are the best ANC headphones if you crave the longest battery life. However, the Bose 700 are the best ANC headphones for both sound and microphone quality.

Excellent sound is a given for Bose ANC headphones. The Bose 700 are a terrific successor to the highly regarded QC 35 II with improved noise-cancellation for blocking out loud airplane jets (remember flying?), balanced sound, and long battery life. The biggest improvement on the Bose 700 is the boosted microphone system. They do a killer job reducing background noise so that your voice doesn't sound like a distorted mess — perfect for all the Zoom or FaceTime calls you're probably doing at home now.

They also fit great. The headband's really flexy and adjustable and the ear cups are super soft. Additional features like Alexa and Google Assistant support and fast-charging via USB-C give the Bose 700 the edge over other ANC headphones. Normally a hefty $400, Amazon has these best-in-class headphones on sale for $100 off at $299.

The only catch is that the discount is only for the Arctic White pair. A damn steal if you're into the white and rose gold aesthetic. The silver and black colors are discounted to $339. While not as steep of a discount, they're still a good deal since the Bose 700 rarely go on sale.

