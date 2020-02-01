A week ago “Vine 2” or Byte launched, to the delight of hundreds of thousands of people. Even at the very beginning, it was made very clear that the video looping app would support its brightest creators. Now, Byte is making good on its promises by providing a detailed description of its Partner Program. Partners will get a direct line to the Byte brass, beta features, tangible perks like merch, and of course, money.

This isn’t YouTube — Video-centric social media platforms make it or break it based on how they treat their creators. Recalling the ingenuity of Vine stars, Byte is jumping into partnerships with both feet and its wallet out.

Compensation will be doled out based on “Partner Pools,” which are created every 120 days. Video performance during four 30-day installment periods within this timeframe will establish brackets for each period. The “Viewership Brackets” pay the same amount to everyone within them, and for now, 100 percent of the ad revenue goes into the Pools.

What about ads? — Byte will definitely make money off ads, but not the way you think. The company promises there won’t be any pre-roll ads, ads in your personal following feed, and none of the ads will be based on retargeting. The ads that do surface are expected to be a seamless, experiential part of the platform (promises, promises).