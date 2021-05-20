ByteDance’s CEO is tired of all the bullshit. That’s at least if his resignation letter is to be believed. Zhang Yiming, the founder of the Chinese company that owns TikTok, will give up the throne at the end of 2021 in order to spend more of his time on long-term initiatives.

Yiming founded ByteDance in 2012 and in that time has seen his net worth balloon to more than an estimated $44 billion on the rise of TikTok and Chinese-language version Douyin. But between managing 60,000 employees and dealing with heightened scrutiny by global regulators, Yiming is done.

Management sucks — In the letter, Yiming says he will take a new role at ByteDance that sees him return to the fundamentals.

As his company has grown, he’s begun spending too much time in meetings and not enough time researching the types of innovative technology that has gotten ByteDance to where it is today:

“Three years ago, I spoke with some entrepreneurs about the challenges of scaling a business. I said that often when companies mature and expand, many fall into the trap of the CEO becoming overly central — listening to presentations, handling approvals, and making decisions reactively. This leads to an over-reliance on existing ideas already in the company, and results in knowledge structures being slow to iterate.”

ByteDance’s perfection of machine learning is what many believe to be TikTok’s real secret sauce — whenever you open the app you’re pretty much guaranteed to see something that will entertain you. But Yiming has become so bogged down by managerial responsibilities that he’s no longer getting down and dirty with the core technology anymore:

“I worry that I am still relying too much on the ideas I had before starting the company, and haven't challenged myself by updating those concepts. As an example, before 2017, I spent a lot of time keeping track of developments in machine learning. However, since then, while I do my best to bookmark technical articles online, I haven't had the time to make much progress digging into the area. During technology meetings, this sometimes means I actually struggle to keep up with the discussion.”

He also adds that he’s generally a bad manager, and prefers solitary activities. “The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager.” His co-founder and head of HR, Liang Rubo, will take over in six months following a transition period.

Yiming has always been considered something of a mysterious figure with a secretive personal life.

Return to basics — It’s not unheard of for the CEOs of major technology companies to recede into the background once their companies reach escape velocity, and ByteDance is certainly there. Estimates suggest that TikTok alone has more than one billion active users worldwide, and ByteDance’s global advertising revenue topped $27 billion last year.

Once a tech company becomes that large, bureaucracy and public attention can become a burden that pulls founders away from the early days of luster, when they were able to spend much of their time just building cool new apps and services. TikTok just escaped a potential ban in the United States, and remains banned in India, both surely taxing on Yiming.

At Google, both co-founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page eventually stepped down to work on flying taxis and other projects. Bill Gates stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2000 to focus on philanthropy. Jeff Bezos recently announced he’ll step down as CEO of Amazon so he can catch up to Elon Musk in the new space race. Being hauled in front of Congress surely isn’t what they ever had in mind. So once they got rich, it was time to bounce.

The China challenge — But ByteDance is Chinese, and so it’s hard to ignore a rising crackdown there on domestic tech companies that the Chinese government feels have become too powerful. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, basically disappeared recently after criticizing the Chinese financial system and calling for changes. Afterward, his financial company Ant Group was hit with a $2.75 billion antitrust penalty and forced to completely restructure itself. The company used a vast trove of data to offer loans to practically everyone in China, taking away power from the government there that wants to use its own scoring system to issue loans.

It’s entirely possible that the Chinese government pushed Yiming to step aside as a warning to founders of who’s really in charge. But it’s also reasonable that he truly just wants to focus on the fun parts of running a tech company again.