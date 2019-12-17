Cadillac’s 2021 Escalade will have a 38-inch curved OLED screen

Cadillac has just teased a 38-inch, curved OLED screen for its 2021 Escalade SUV. For comparison, the screen in Tesla’s Model 3 clocks in at a paltry 15-inches.

That’s a whole lot of screen — Cadillac said in a press release that the display will feature twice the pixel density of a 4K television, enabling “bold imagery” and “perfect blacks.” That’s about all the company said, though, besides dropping this video on Twitter:

From the looks of it, the display stretches across the interior of the car rather than just sitting in the center.

Hope it’s good — Tesla arguably pioneered the idea of replacing physical dashboards with a giant screen, leading to regular complaints that controls are buried within software menus and hard to find — not great when you’re driving. On the other hand, the digital dashboard Tesla created supports lots of nice features, like rich Google Maps navigation, and the company frequently updates it with over-the-air changes in response to complaints.

The display itself is table stakes, but can Cadillac design good software? After all, automakers have pretty much raised the white flag and given in to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tesla’s the only carmaker I can think of that’s had any success with software.