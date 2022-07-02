Cadillac’s Lyriq EV explained in 5 key specs

Tech
Cadillac will start delivering its first Lyriq EVs this summer, marking the first offeirng as part of its plans to go full electric by 2030.
Cadillac is officially entering the EV market with its Lyriq SUV. We first heard about this EV when Cadillac revealed it in April 2020 amidst the company’s plans to shift to fully electric by 2030.
Several publications have already taken the Lyriq for a test drive, but deliveries of the Debut Edition are expected in the summer and the RWD model is expected in the fall.