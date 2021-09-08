Electric mobility company CAKE has unveiled two new electric mopeds under the Makka name. The new mopeds, really more akin to seated electric scooters, are the most affordable offerings from the Swedish company to date and bring another option to the growing space for lightweight, electric commuter vehicles.

As reported by Electrek, the first new model being introduced is the Makka Flex, a small moped that’s been designed for utilitarian purposes. The Flex can accept a range of accessories including cargo racks, rear seats, and other add-ons. It has full suspension for smooth riding, and a simple design.

Premium price — With a 3.6kW motor, the Flex can reach top speeds of 28mph. That makes it suitable for suburban jaunts. It’s basically the equivalent of a 50cc scooter, which normally hit speeds around 30mph, but with the cargo rack you can lug goods across town. Conveniently, the Flex is street-legal in the United States without a license, at least in many states where “moped class” vehicles don’t require one. You may not be able to ride it on pedestrian trails and walkways, though.

Another variant is being made available exclusively in Europe with a top speed of 15mph. That one gets 37 miles of range on a charge whereas the Flex gets 31 miles.

While the Makka bikes do look interesting, at a price of $3,800 you can easily get an e-bike like the Sondors Rockstar or Juiced’s Hyperscorpion that offer similar specs for much less. Or you can just buy a gas-powered 50cc moped for half the price. Cake does make easily some of the best-looking bikes on the market, though, and the company uses fully custom parts whereas other e-bike makers often keep costs low by using off-the-shelf parts for dirt and mountain bikes.

E-boom — Electric scooters and other similar vehicles have become wildly popular during the coronavirus pandemic, with people seeking to spend more time outdoors and rethinking the way they get around town. Prices have come down quickly, and the heightened interest is leading to increased investment. Amsterdam-based VanMoof just raised $128 million to expand its global electric bike empire, and Best Buy recently announced it would begin selling lightweight electric vehicles in stores and online.

Electric bikes and scooters are not just fun, they also offer a positive for cities looking to reduce congestion, pollution, and even fatalities caused by automobiles, all of which have been on the rise in recent years. The pandemic has posed a challenge to supplies, however, with companies in the industry struggling to meet demand as factories are backlogged and shipment vessels are stuck in ports around the world.