A lot of very left-field brands got swept up in last month's impressive r/WallStreetBet GameStop short squeeze efforts, including RadioShack, BlackBerry, Nokia, and even cryptocurrencies like the ridiculous, meme-based DogeCoin. Given that "ridiculous" and "meme-based" pretty much summarize Elon Musk's entire M.O. these days, it wasn't surprising when he got in on the fad, too, prompting the joke cryptocurrency's value to skyrocket.

Apparently, people haven't gotten enough of years' old Doge content yet... at least that's what the adult camming company CamSoda, is banking on now with its latest offering — DogeCast. The service combines the emerging sector of teledildonics (internet-connected sex toys) with the whims of the market by synchronizing connected sex toys' vibrations to the vicissitudes and fluctuations in DogeCoin's price. Such kinky. Many shameless. Much crypto.

Cryptokink in action — In its press release, CamSoda is pretty upfront as to why it suddenly decided on its latest sex toy integration: "To capitalize on the Dogecoin hysteria." Hey, at least it's honest about it. In any case, now anyone with a Lovense device can program their toys to respond to meme-based market fluctuations. "A user’s sex toy increases or decreases in frequency of vibration based on the real-time value of their Dogecoin investment," CamSoda explains. "If the value of the currency goes up, the vibrating increases. If the value goes down, the vibrating decreases."

Other currencies options are also available — This isn't the first time the company has satisfied people's crypto-based kinks, either. "Back in 2019, CamSoda became one of the first adult camming companies to announce it would be accepting cryptocurrency as a payment option," says Daryn Price, CamSoda VP. "This included Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tron (TRX), and privacy coins Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZEC)."

Umm, sure, but why? — Apart from being the dystopian cyberpunk equivalent of a Spencer's gag gift, this does have us wondering, "Who is DogeCast for, exactly?" A recent survey found that barely 15% of all Bitcoin traders are women, exemplifying the massive gender inequality that can still be found in the burgeoning cryptocurrency movement. Sure, anyone can purchase and use a Lovense Bluetooth toy, then sync them to CamSoda's crypto options, and anyone with some disposable income, a bank account, and an appetite for risk can buy crypto. But this nonetheless feels like a very niche service aimed at a very small portion of a very specific Venn diagram. Or, you know, a marketing stunt. Granted, one that worked, because here we are writing about it.

This is a novelty specifically for cam models' overwhelmingly male audiences. One of crypto fans' biggest claims is that it will create a more transparent and level economic playing field. We're just not sure if DogeCast is gonna help on that front. But, hey, at least it might help ease the stresses of those who've bet the farm on a cryptocurrency that saw its own creator divest from it years ago.