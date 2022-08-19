Jackson Chen

Can-Am returns to its two-wheeled heritage with new e-motorcycles

The company revealed the design of its off-road and on-road electric motorcycles that will be released in mid-2024

Can-Am

Can-Am is returning to its dirt bike roots, but with a modern twist. The historic brand, known for making competition-level motocross bikes, showed off its two upcoming all-electric motorcycles, the Origin and the Pulse.

CanAm

Over the years, Can-Am kept producing its three- and four-wheeled vehicles, but motorcycles have been missing from its lineup for years.

Now, the brand has two motorcycles in the works. First up, the Can-Am Origin was designed as a tribute to the company’s Track n’ Trail heritage. The Origin is definitely styled and designed for off-roading, but the model works for both trail and street rides.

CanAm

