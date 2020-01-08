This is Canon's EOS-1D Mark III DSLR

Canon has unveiled its latest flagship full-frame DSLR at CES 2020, the EOS-1D Mark III. As expected, the camera is a total beast, featuring a 20.1-megapixel full-frame sensor with an ISO range of 100-102,400, 16fps shooting, a revamped 191-point autofocus system with head- and face-tracking, dual CFexpress card slots and a mode that can capture 1,000 images in a single burst.

On the video front, the 1D Mark III comes with support for 10-bit 4K 60p recording and, better yet for those of you who are power users, 12-bit 5.5K RAW internal video recording. Canon told Input its new a shooter will use the full width of the sensor in 4K, meaning you can shoot videos without a crop factor.

A DSLR beast — Considering the camera is aimed at photo/video journalists and professional sports, wedding, or landscape photographers, these type of specs are exactly what you would expect out of a top-of-the-line, full-frame DSLR like the 1D Mark III.

Not surprisingly, this thing is bulky and heavy (it weighs roughly 41 ounces). I shoot with an EOS RP, one of Canon's full-frame mirrorless cameras, and the 1D Mark III makes it look and feel like a toy — but there's something to love about the heft on old-school style DSLRs.