This is Canon's EOS-1D Mark III DSLR

Canon has unveiled its latest flagship full-frame DSLR at CES 2020, the EOS-1D Mark III. As expected, the camera is a total beast, featuring a 20.1-megapixel full-frame sensor with an ISO range of 100-102,400, 16fps shooting, a revamped 191-point autofocus system with head- and face-tracking, dual CFexpress card slots and a mode that can capture 1,000 images in a single burst.
On the video front, the 1D Mark III comes with support for 10-bit 4K 60p recording and, better yet for those of you who are power users, 12-bit 5.5K RAW internal video recording. Canon told Input its new a shooter will use the full width of the sensor in 4K, meaning you can shoot videos without a crop factor.
A DSLR beast — Considering the camera is aimed at photo/video journalists and professional sports, wedding, or landscape photographers, these type of specs are exactly what you would expect out of a top-of-the-line, full-frame DSLR like the 1D Mark III.
Not surprisingly, this thing is bulky and heavy (it weighs roughly 41 ounces). I shoot with an EOS RP, one of Canon's full-frame mirrorless cameras, and the 1D Mark III makes it look and feel like a toy — but there's something to love about the heft on old-school style DSLRs.
You're gonna have to splurge — The EOS-1D Mark III is set to hit stores in mid-February for $6,499 (body-only), so you'd better start saving now if you're interested in it. I, for one, will be sticking with my EOS RP for now, but that's probably because I'm not out here trying to shoot football games or a cheetah in the wild.