Canoo debuts $33,000 electric delivery van, with more EVs to come

With plans already in motion for a subscription-based electric vehicle rental service (aka Netflix for cars), the promising EV startup, Canoo, has announced a new line of customizable delivery vans with an eye for public purchase within the next two years. The Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle (MPDV) will come in two models initially, and at a very affordable starting price of $33,000.

Designed for maximum 'return on investment' — According to Canoo's official press release, the MPDV and MPDV2 are specifically designed for mass-market consumers' budgets. "We aim to lower the total cost of ownership and increase return on investment for everyone from local small business owners to large fleets," Canoo's Executive Chairman, Tony Aquila, said in the statement. In terms of a release window, however, it will, unfortunately, take a bit of time before both models are hitting the streets. "Limited availability" is planned to start in 2022, with a "scaled production and launch" planned for the following year.

The nitty-gritty details — Both MPDV models include 200-horsepower engines, with 40, 60, and 80 kWh battery offerings for EPA ranges between 90 and 300 miles, depending on vehicle variant and battery size. The 80-kWh option on each van will also include a "DC Fast Charging time of 28 minutes from 20% to 80% charge," according to Canoo. Check out closer looks at the very Cyberpunk 2077 vans below.