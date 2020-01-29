Caviar's Cyberphone is what an iPhone 11 Pro would look like if Apple let Elon Musk design a smartphone. A cross between the iPhone 11 Pro and Cybertruck, the Cyberphone is virtually all sharp lines crafted from titanium.

The mashup still works with all three rear cameras intact, but there's also a neat trick in its metal exoskeleton: the backside is both a docking stand, and can be flipped over to shield the display. The titanium cover probably doesn't make the display bulletproof the way the Cybertruck's glass windows are supposed to be (lulz). Still, it's pretty nuts.

For the really rich — While most of Caviar's custom phones are pretty gaudy — who really wants a gold-plated iPhone X with Trump or Putin's slimy mug on it? — they're also known for their insane prices. Caviar doesn't show pricing for the Cyberphone — the website lists a "price on request" and "contact us for price." You know where I'm going with this: if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it. (For what it's worth, the gold-plated Trump phone costs over $3,000).

Personalized for you — But if you are someone with money to burn, at least know the Cyberphone comes with inscription engraving, anodized buttons with limited engraving for the production model you get, and a fancy leather box! Can't not have that.

Caviar

Caviar

Caviar