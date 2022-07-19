Chevy’s electric Blazer SUV now has an official price

We got a teaser of Chevy’s Blazer EV back in March, but it’s been officially introduced with a reasonable starting price of $44,995. The Blazer EV is one of the latest electric vehicle being built on GM’s Ultium platform, which is part of the car maker’s strategy to go all-electric by 2035.

The revamped Hummer EV, also built on the Ultium platform, is already out in the streets and Cadillac is looking to bring the Lyriq to market this summer. Both of those options are fairly expensive with the Lyriq starting at $62,900 and the Hummer EV at $86,645. Fortunately, the Blazer EV is giving us a much more affordable option and will come in a ton of trims that should be able to match more budgets and preferences.

Chevy

A blazer for every occasion — Chevy will offer its Blazer EV in four different trims, the 1LT, the 2LT, the RS, and the SS. Each of the trims has its own distinguishing features like the LTs’ monochromatic design, the RS’ black grille, or the SS’ two-tone color scheme and larger front grille. Chevy is also looking to put out a Police Pursuit Vehicle model of the Blazer EV, which will have the largest Ultium battery out of the models.

The police fleet model will feature an interior that’s designed for police officers with more room for equipment. Chevy

In terms of range, the Blazer EV RS model will get you the most distance at 320 miles on a full charge, while the 1LT has offers the lowest range of 247 miles. All of the models can be charged using the standard public DC fast-charging stations up to 190kW, but you can also charge the EVs with 11.5 kW of AC charging.

Chevy is building out the interiors with a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 11-inch Driver Info Center. The Blazer EV will also come with a bunch of driving assistance technologies, like hands-free driving, reverse automatic braking, and advanced park assist.

The black Blazer EV interior. Chevy

The red Blazer EV interior. Chevy

Coming next summer — The 2LT and the RS trims of the Blazer EV will be the first ones to go on sale in summer 2023. Those two will be followed by the SS model later that year, while the 1LT and the police fleet model are expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2024. The Blazer EV starts at $44,995 with the 1LT model but will go all the way up to $65,995 for the SS trim.

If you’re not a fan of any of the Blazer EV models, you could always wait for Chevy to keep building out its EV lineup. The car maker is also working on its Silverado EV and its Equinox EV, both of which are also being built on the Ultium platform.