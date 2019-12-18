Chinese-built Tesla Model 3s could cost 20 percent less next year

If you’re eager to give up your gas-guzzler for something a little more eco-friendly and you’ve been eyeing a Tesla, hold off until next year. If you live in China, that is.

Made in China – Bloomberg reports the company is considering dropping the price of its Model 3 by 20 percent next year. The reductions will be made possible by side-stepping tariffs and duties on imported parts and using locally sourced components instead.

The Model 3s will be built in the new Gigafactory in Shanghai that started production last month, with an expected starting price of 355,800 yuan ($50,800). The price will then drop in the second half of the year, according to the report.

As any Tesla owner will attest, though, it’s going to be very easy for Chinese buyers to add 20 percent back onto that price if they get sucked into the optional extras list.