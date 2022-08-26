Corsair’s bendable gaming monitor can flex to be flat or curved

Sometimes you want a nice flat wide screen to work on; other times, you want a curved monitor to really wrap around you and immerse you in a movie or game. Corsair says why not both with its Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED display that lets you manually bend the monitor to get whatever curve you want.

To bend or not to bend. Corsair

Considering a fair amount of people are still working from home, Corsair’s bendable monitor could be the one-monitor solution that covers both work and personal use.

The Xeneon Flex monitor was built in partnership with LG Display, who has been experimenting with funky flexible displays for a while. Earlier this year, the display maker showed off some wildly flexible smartphone displays, like its 360-degree Foldable OLED display. LG Display even made a rollable 65-inch TV.

Custom curve — Now that LG is bringing its talents to monitors, we have a Corsair monitor that can be bent all the way up to 800R. If that’s too much of a curve, you can bend the monitor to whatever curvature you want.

Bend to your heart’s content. Corsair

The monitor itself is a 45-inch OLED display with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The Xeneon Flex has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 gray-to-gray response time, which should make gaming feel super smooth and responsive.

The display has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, but is finished with an anti-reflective coating and has LG Display’s Low Blue Light tech that helps to reduce eyestrain over long sessions. Corsair even included a burn-in prevent system that works whether the display is on or off. The Xeneon Flex monitor offers some solid specs in certain departments, but we were expecting more resolution here for what feels like an ultra-premium display.

From flat to curved in a matter of seconds. Corsair