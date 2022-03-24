Dell isn’t making big changes to the 2022 versions of the XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops it's releasing today, but it is going all-in on Intel’s new 12th Gen chips.

They’re not working with anything as unique as the Dell XPS 13 Plus’ capacitive function row the company showed off at this year’s CES, but they do seem like capable, normal laptops.

Chips and graphics — Despite differences in size, both devices can ship with the same variety of Intel chips, starting with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12500H with 12 cores, then a Core i7-12700H with 14 cores, and topping out at a Core i9-12900HK with 14 cores.

Dell

Both laptops can use integrated Intel XE graphics or in the case of the XPS 15, use up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. The Dell XPS 17 has a little more wiggle room and can go up to a GeForce RTX 3060.

Dell

The rest — For displays, you get Dell’s InfinityEdge design with smaller bezels, which is always welcome. Both the XPS 15 and 17 can do a 3840 x 2400 touchscreen in either of their 15.6-inch or 17-inch varieties or just a standard 1920 x 1200 screen without touch. If you choose the XPS 15 you’ll also get the option for an OLED display.

Both laptops can come up to 4TB of storage and 64GB of RAM. For ports, the XPS 17 comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack. The XPS 15 makes do with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, and a full-size SD card reader.

The new laptops are available to order today, with the XPS 15 starting at $1,449 and the XPS 17 starting at $1,849. The XPS 17 with the GeForce RTX 3060 will be available in April.