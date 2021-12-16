Alejandro Medellin

Dell's futuristic new concepts tackle remote work and sustainability

Dell's debuting four concepts ahead of CES, which could change how we work in the future.

Ahead of CES, Dell is rethinking its future with a few interesting new concepts that take aim at improving work from home and sustainability. Among those ventures is an eco-focused, modular laptop called...

Concept Luna modular laptop

Concept Luna

Like the Framework Laptop and the MNT Reform, the Concept Luna is a modular laptop, which can be easily repaired and its parts recycled and replaced. While the laptop was not designed for sale, Dell says if the idea were realized into a full product, there could be a significant reduction in the overall product carbon footprint.

Dell

