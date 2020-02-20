Developers get some extra time to prep for Android 11

On Wednesday, Google unveiled the first developer preview for Android 11 or Android R. The early release is only available by manual download to be flashed on Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and 4 devices (please don’t do this if you’re not a developer). Google describes it as a “baseline build” and it’s full of system-level as well as a few UI-based updates. The build was likely dropped this far ahead of Google’s I/O conference to give developers more time to adhere to the privacy and security updates.

What’s new? — What is a 2020 update without 5G? Android 11’s 5G integration wants to draw Wi-Fi-only apps over to the mobile data crowd by improving connectivity APIs. The OS will also extend more neural network controls for more complex machine learning capabilities. Games, in general, will benefit from improved low-latency video decoding, but that update seems focused on Stadia streams. The update is also embracing a variety of display types like pinhole, waterfall, and folding screens.

Multitasking while messaging will be easier than ever in Android 11. Bubbles, a la Facebook Messenger, will keep chats and texts in view but out of the way. In-line notification responses are getting more comprehensive by presenting more than just the last message, and users can drop photos into the conversation without opening the app.