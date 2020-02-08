OurMine hackers take over Facebook's Twitter and Instagram accounts

It looks like OurMine is coming for Facebook... again. The hacker group, which has claimed to be behind a slew of high-profile Twitter hijackings in the recent past — including over a dozen NFL players and Twitter's own CEO, Jack Dorsey — targeted the social network Friday evening on... well, every other social network.

On Facebook's official Twitter account, hackers claiming to be OurMine boasted that "even Facebook is hackable," though they also noted: "at least their security better than Twitter [sic]." OurMine also apparently took over the Twitter account for Messenger, along with the Instagram profiles for both platforms.

Facebook wasted no time in responding, though — The tweets, which follow OurMine's usual script ("we are OurMine... to improve your account's security contact us..."), were gone within a matter of minutes from the time they were posted shortly before 7 p.m. ET. Similarly, the OurMine logo that briefly plastered the Facebook and Messenger Instagram accounts disappeared not long after they showed up.

Twitter has since confirmed the hack, though. In a statement to Input, a Twitter spokesperson said: "Confirming the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them."

Input has also reached out to Facebook for comment.