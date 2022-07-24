Draco Motors’ new hypercar SUV can hit more than 200 mph

Tech
With 2,000 horsepower and a 0 to 60 of 1.9 seconds, it leaves most of the competition in the dust. But will it actually come to market?
It’s been captivating to see the luxury electric vehicle market continue pushing its boundaries. In the latest step forward, Drako Motors introduced the Dragon, its fully-electric hypercar SUV. Now there’s a category that’ll catch some eyes.
It’s just a concept right now and Drako only released some teaser images of it, but we have an early idea of some of its specs.
We first heard about Drako Motors when it released the Drako GTE, its limited production all-electric supercar that cost $1.2 million.
Drako Motors clearly wants to continue that trend with its Dragon EV and its impressive specs.