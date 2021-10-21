Here’s all the next-gen gaming gear Razer just announced

Tech
This year’s RazerCon was packed with new and updated products ranging from next-gen PC hardware to headsets with built-in haptics.
Razer diving into the PC-building market might’ve been the biggest announcement out of Razercon, but the fun didn’t stop there. Razer also revealed lots of new gaming (and some non-gaming) accessories, including...
The Razer Zephyr is real, and it launches today. The futuristic mask with RGB and voice amplification went from concept to consumer product in less than a year, and it's not as expensive as you might think...