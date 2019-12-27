Everything we know about Samsung's Galaxy S20

Tech
If the rumors are true, the Android phone is going to be crammed with an insane amount of new tech. Hopefully it doesn't explode like the Note 7 did when Samsung jammed in more specs than it could handle.
S20?
Leakers like Ice Universe and Max Weinbach have all but confirmed Samsung is going with S20 instead of S11. A new name could be a fresh start, but it could also confuse consumers.
First, here's a leaked look at what the Galaxy S20 might look like. It's a leak, so some design elements might be wrong.