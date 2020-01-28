Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip just got seriously leaked: here’s all the pics and specs

Samsung's first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, was an absolute failure. It cost too much ($2,000) and literally broke before it was supposed to launch last spring. Samsung reinforced structural weak points and re-launched the Fold in September 2019, but it was too late. The screens were still too fragile and the device too bulky.

The company hasn't given up on foldables yet. The rumored "Galaxy Z Flip" is more Motorola Razr and flip phone and less tablet.