Its makers want people to rethink their relationship with sensing devices.
Despite the ubiquity of webcams and security systems that can detect movement and sound, people seem indifferent to the presence of technology that might be watching their every move. Perhaps it’s because of how stealthy their design is, how understated their existence can be.
Saarland University
With the Eyecam, however, eye contact gets exponentially more unsettling. The Eyecam is shaped quite literally like a human eye. It blinks, it frowns, it wiggles its eyebrow, and — the creepiest of its features — it keeps an actual eye on you.
