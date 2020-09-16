Facebook is partnering with Ray-Ban to make AR glasses

Facebook has announced it's working on augmented reality (AR) glasses that it says will launch next year. It says it's essential AR glasses be as comfortable to wear as regular glasses, and to this end, it's partnering with Luxottica, the world's largest sunglasses maker that's behind brands like Tom Ford, Oakley, Persol, and Ray-Ban, along with eyewear for luxury brands like Armani, Polo, and Versace.

The first brand the company has confirmed it'll partner with is Ray-Ban. AR aviators? AR wayfarers? We'll have to wait a little longer to find out.

Coming next year — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the glasses will first go on sale next year, but hasn't committed to a date. The announcement came during Facebook Connect, the new name for the company's annual Oculus-focused event.

“We are especially proud of our collaboration with Facebook, which projects an iconic brand like Ray-Ban into an increasingly digital and social future. Combining a brand that is loved and worn by millions of consumers around the globe with technology that has brought the world closer together, we can reset expectations around wearables," says Rocco Basilico, Luxottica's head of wearables. "We are paving the way for a new generation of products destined to change the way we look at the world."

New interfaces coming too — Zuckerberg also teased a selection of AR and VR interfaces, including a person typing on the surface of a table while wearing a VR headset, another where clicking a finger could help navigate a VR menu, and a third that included a wrist-worn device.

Facebook's prototype AR glasses for Project Aria. Facebook's prototype AR glasses.

Project Aria — Coming this September, select Facebook employees will start using prototypes of the glasses on Facebook's campus to help work out the kinks before a mainstream launch. Those "kinks" will include deciding when and how the as-yet-unnamed wearable should be used, whether they'll offer a visual indication of when the camera(s) is active, and all of the other issues that consumers and privacy advocates alike are likely to worry about.

