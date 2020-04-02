Facebook Messenger has arrived for desktop and Zoom best watch out

Facebook has expanded its Messenger app right when we need digital communication most. A new Messenger desktop app has launched for MacOS and Windows, which brings video chats to a larger screen. With Zoom being the talk of the COVID-19-induced mass isolation, often for the wrong reasons, group calls on Messenger become more appealing.

We all want to video chat now — In announcing the app, Facebook says its seen Messenger use in browsers double for audio and video calling. Clearly, the audience is there for Facebook's free and unlimited chats. Unless you've purged, your Facebook friends list is probably bigger than your phone contacts. Using Messenger means it'll be easier to chat with someone you may not have otherwise. Spice it up and hit up someone you've lost touch with.

Messenger's desktop app syncs with browsers and the mobile app, allowing for an easy transition from one platform for to another. And, if you're one of the people who's decided Facebook is worth trusting and invested in a Portal (or, you know, someone gave you one), you're now likely to get a little more use out of it.