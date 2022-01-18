This fat-tire electric scooter, bike hybrid is an all-terrain beast

Tech
Alpine Riding is packing a lot of power into this off-road electric bike hybrid.
If you’re more than just an urban commuter, it can be difficult to find an electric bike or scooter that suits all of your needs; going from pavements to power-riding on backroads is no easy task.
If mobility versatility is a problem of yours, Alpine Riding claims it has the solution.
The A-Ride hits a lot of different levels. For one, it’s an electric scooter with bike vibes — while the frame is evocative of an e-bike, the A-Ride has no pedals to speak of. Instead, riders place their feet on two platforms and use a throttle to accelerate.