Fujifilm announces GFX 50SII, tons of lenses, and teases new X mount camera

Today at its X Summit Prime 2021 event, Fujifilm announced the GFX 50SII, an update to the company’s existing 50-megapixel medium format camera, the GFX 50S, which currently sells for $5,499, meaning that Fujifilm is shaving $1,500 off the price. It uses the same sensor, but introduces IBIS and the X-Processor 4 that Fujifilm introduced in its GFX 100-series cameras. The GFX 50SII will be available at the end of September for $3,999 for the body and $4,499 for the kit with the new 35-70mm, which we’ll get to in a moment.

In its press release, Fujifilm goes over some details about the GFX 50SII. The 5-axis IBIS system will reportedly correct for 6.5 stops of vibration, and that this is the highest amount of correction available in any camera in the GFX system. The company also specifically called out the improved autofocus system thanks to the new X-Processor 4 image processor. The chip also reportedly brings improvements to the face and eye AF detection algorithm.

Fujifilm also introduced the following GF lenses:

35-70mm f/4.5-5.6

20-35mm (expected 2022)

55mm f/1.7 (expected 2023)

A GF tilt-shift lens (expected 2023)

The company’s narrative around the 35-70mm lens was all about portability and size. And indeed, it is small for a medium format zoom lens, but it still looks pretty funny being hand-held by the photographer in this photo.

The company also announced an ultra-wide 20-35mm zoom and a tilt-shift lens that are currently under development. Both are somewhat specialized lenses, but the GFX lineup is still somewhat sparse, so I’m sure there are some GFX shooters out there that are very happy about these new lenses.

After the GF announcements, Fujifilm’s Shinichiro Udono switched the conversation to the X mount system. In the video presentation, Shinichiro reflected on the nearly 10 years of X mount products the company has made, starting with the X-Pro1 and the 35mm f/1.4 lens. He made sure to tell viewers that the company is not giving up on the X mount system, which is reassuring to hear given the level of attention the company is clearly putting into the GF lineup.

The company then announced four new X mount lenses:

33mm f/1.4

23mm f/1.4

150-600mm (expected 2022)

18-120mm hybrid video / still lens (expected 2022)

The new 33mm f/1.4 and 23mm f/1.4 lenses both use a new optical formula for enhanced sharpness, closer minimum focus, and better autofocus. The 33mm lens will be available at the end of this month for $799 and the 23mm lens will be available in November for $899.

There were some other interesting nuggets as well, like the addition of the Blackmagic RAW codec for GFX systems and upcoming support for XLR microphones, which should make the growing Fujifilm video crew very happy.

The company also teased a new flagship X Mount camera to be announced next year. Rumors suggest that this might be a new H-series camera, an X-H2, and that would make sense given how long the X-H1 has been on the market, but Fujifilm, if you’re listening, I want an X-Pro3 with a wider OVF. I need it. Give it to me.