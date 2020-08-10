Mike Brown

Tech

Future transport: 5 cool ways we'll (someday) get around

The future of transport could look very different to today. Here are some of the most unique ways you might get from A to B.

Vertical takeoff and landing aircraft

Electric aircraft that don't require runways could make it easier to get around cities. The Lilium Jet, pictured below, is a five-seater aircraft that aims to start an air taxi service by 2025.

Uber and Hyundai announced the S-A1 vehicle in January. This all-electric plane can travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. Uber is aiming to develop a future air taxi service.

