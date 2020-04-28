Galaxy Fold 2 will replace small, skinny display with one you can actually use

It's only April, but the rumors and leaks have already begun for Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2. For the last week, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has been leaking what he claims are the Fold 2's specs.

Like the original, Samsung appears to be packing the foldable with as much bleeding-edge technology as possible to justify a premium price that stretches closer towards $2,000. If Young is right, the Fold 2 should pack everything from improved 5G, to 120Hz refresh rate for the foldable display, to an S-Pen.

An outside screen that's usable — The most notable update is literally a big one. Young says the Fold's laughably small and skinny 4.6-inch (21:9) cover screen with the chonky forehead and chin bezels will be replaced with a much larger and expansive 6.23-inch OLED display. Meaning you'll actually be able to use the outside screen without a magnifying glass. That's a win!

The outside display is said to have a 60Hz refresh rate, 2,267 x 819 resolution, and come with some kind of cutout for the selfie camera. Given Samsung's use of a centered hole punch on all of its current flagships, it's a good bet the Fold 2 will use a similar display design.

Larger foldable display — The inside display — the one that folds — is expected to be larger, too. 7.59 inches (diagonally) with 120Hz and 2,213 x 1,689 resolution. No word on whether the screen is plastic or bendable glass like the Galaxy Z Flip. It, too, is supposed to have a hole punch in the screen. We're just hoping it's more durable this time around — you know, so you don't need to baby it with gloves because your fingernail might damage it.

Stylus like a Note — An S Pen on the Fold 2? It might happen. And truthfully, it would be pretty useful!

Higher resolution cameras — Young says the Fold 2's going to have an upgraded triple-camera lens system consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel telephoto camera, and 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera; the main camera and telephoto will reportedly have optical image stabilization, but the ultra-wide won't. That's up from the 12-, 12-, and 16-megapixel camera setup on the first-gen Fold.

A concept rendering by leaker Ben Geskin showing what a Fold 2 with a larger cover display could look like.

Launch delay? — The Fold launched on September 6, 2019. Samsung is likely targeting a similar time frame for the Fold 2. The big question mark is whether or not COVID-19 will push the Fold 2 back. Unless Samsung is able to start production for the Fold 2 in time for a September launch, it could see shipping times pushed back like this year's iPhone 12.

Cheaper (but not by much) — The first-gen Fold retailed for a whopping $1,980. Young believes Samsung is trying to ship more Fold 2 devices. However, the jam-packed phone could mean prices remain relatively high. He's estimating a cost of $1,880, which would only be $100 less.

Expensive as this sounds, it checks out. If regular premium glass slabs cost $1,000, one that doubles as a tablet would naturally cost twice the amount. Not to mention, Samsung probably doesn't want to cannibalize Galaxy Z Flip sales; the phone retails for a more reasonable (but still very expensive) $1,380.