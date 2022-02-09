Tech
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra squeezes two selfie cams into a notch
Samsung’s answer to Apple’s M1 iPad Pro is a family of Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, starting at $699.99 for the Tab S8 and going up to $1,099 for the feature-packed Tab S8 Ultra.
Alongside the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, Samsung is also announcing a trio of new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets at Unpacked, with the flagship Tab S8 Ultra leading the pack. All three come with an S Pen included.
Also leaked months ago, the Tab S8 Ultra is clearly aimed at challenging Apple’s M1 iPad Pro. With its massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display, it’s not lacking in specs. See for yourself.
- Display: 14.6-inch (2,960 x 1,848) Super AMOLED display
- Refresh rate: 120Hz
- Chipset: 4nm chip 64-bit octa-core chop
- RAM + storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, or 16GB RAM + 512GB storage
- Memory card: microSD card up to 1TB
- Battery: 11,200 mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
- Speakers: Quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos support
- Biometrics: In-display fingerprint sensor
- Rear cameras: 13-megapixel wide + 6-megapixel ultrawide + flash
- Front cameras: 12-megapixel wide + 12-megapixel ultrawide
- Android version: Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Wireless: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- IP rating: IP68 water and dust-resistance
- Dimensions: 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
- Weight: 726g (Wi-Fi), 728g (5G)
The Tab S8 Ultra sounds like good stuff. The lil notch on the front bezel makes room for a second ultrawide selfie camera — useful for group video calls. And the microSD card supports up to 1TB.
The metal body is made of Samsung’s “Armor Aluminum” and the company claims the S Pen is its smoothest stylus yet with even less latency.
Step down
Just like the S22 and S22+, which are identical in virtually all ways, the Tab S8 and mid-level Tab S8+ are very similar, save for a few features.
Tab S8 specs:
- Display: 11-inch (2,560 x 1,600) LCD
- Refresh rate: 120Hz
- Chipset: 4nm chip 64-bit octa-core chop
- RAM + storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
- Memory card: microSD card up to 1TB
- Battery: 8,000 mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
- Speakers: Quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos support
- Biometrics: In-display fingerprint sensor
- Rear cameras: 13-megapixel wide + 6-megapixel ultrawide + flash
- Front cameras: 12-megapixel ultrawide
- Android version: Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Wireless: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- IP rating: IP68 water and dust-resistance
- Dimensions: 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm
- Weight: 503g (Wi-Fi), 507g (5G)
Tab S8+ specs:
- Display: 12.4-inch (2,800 x 1,752) Super AMOLED
- Refresh rate: 120Hz
- Chipset: 4nm chip 64-bit octa-core chop
- RAM + storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
- Memory card: microSD card up to 1TB
- Battery: 10,090 mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
- Speakers: Quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos support
- Biometrics: In-display fingerprint sensor
- Rear cameras: 13-megapixel wide + 6-megapixel ultrawide + flash
- Front cameras: 12-megapixel ultrawide
- Android version: Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Wireless: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- IP rating: IP68 water and dust-resistance
- Dimensions: 185 x 285 x 5.7mm
- Weight: 503g (Wi-Fi), 507g (5G)
Pricing and release
The Tab S8 starts at $699.99, the Tab S8+ at $899.99, and the Tab S8 Ultra at $1,099. Trade-ins and promotions will sweeten the deal and lower the MSRP. Samsung’s offering a free slim keyboard cover for people who pre-order the Tab S8/S8+. Tab S8 Ultra pre-orderers can get a free backlit keyboard cover. Not a bad deal for loyalists.
Pre-orders start today. All Tab S8 tablets launch in February 25.