Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra squeezes two selfie cams into a notch

Alongside the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, Samsung is also announcing a trio of new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets at Unpacked, with the flagship Tab S8 Ultra leading the pack. All three come with an S Pen included.

Also leaked months ago, the Tab S8 Ultra is clearly aimed at challenging Apple’s M1 iPad Pro. With its massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display, it’s not lacking in specs. See for yourself.

Display: 14.6-inch (2,960 x 1,848) Super AMOLED display

14.6-inch (2,960 x 1,848) Super AMOLED display Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Chipset: 4nm chip 64-bit octa-core chop

4nm chip 64-bit octa-core chop RAM + storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, or 16GB RAM + 512GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, or 16GB RAM + 512GB storage Memory card: microSD card up to 1TB

microSD card up to 1TB Battery: 11,200 mAh

11,200 mAh Charging: 45W wired

45W wired Speakers: Quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos support

Quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos support Biometrics: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Rear cameras: 13-megapixel wide + 6-megapixel ultrawide + flash

13-megapixel wide + 6-megapixel ultrawide + flash Front cameras: 12-megapixel wide + 12-megapixel ultrawide

12-megapixel wide + 12-megapixel ultrawide Android version: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Wireless: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 IP rating: IP68 water and dust-resistance

IP68 water and dust-resistance Dimensions: 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm

208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Weight: 726g (Wi-Fi), 728g (5G)

The Tab S8 Ultra sounds like good stuff. The lil notch on the front bezel makes room for a second ultrawide selfie camera — useful for group video calls. And the microSD card supports up to 1TB.

The metal body is made of Samsung’s “Armor Aluminum” and the company claims the S Pen is its smoothest stylus yet with even less latency.

Step down

Just like the S22 and S22+, which are identical in virtually all ways, the Tab S8 and mid-level Tab S8+ are very similar, save for a few features.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung

Tab S8 specs:

Display: 11-inch (2,560 x 1,600) LCD

11-inch (2,560 x 1,600) LCD Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Chipset: 4nm chip 64-bit octa-core chop

4nm chip 64-bit octa-core chop RAM + storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Memory card: microSD card up to 1TB

microSD card up to 1TB Battery: 8,000 mAh

8,000 mAh Charging: 45W wired

45W wired Speakers: Quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos support

Quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos support Biometrics: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Rear cameras: 13-megapixel wide + 6-megapixel ultrawide + flash

13-megapixel wide + 6-megapixel ultrawide + flash Front cameras: 12-megapixel ultrawide

12-megapixel ultrawide Android version: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Wireless: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 IP rating: IP68 water and dust-resistance

IP68 water and dust-resistance Dimensions: 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm

165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm Weight: 503g (Wi-Fi), 507g (5G)

The Tab S8 trio. Samsung

Tab S8+ specs:

Display: 12.4-inch (2,800 x 1,752) Super AMOLED

12.4-inch (2,800 x 1,752) Super AMOLED Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Chipset: 4nm chip 64-bit octa-core chop

4nm chip 64-bit octa-core chop RAM + storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Memory card: microSD card up to 1TB

microSD card up to 1TB Battery: 10,090 mAh

10,090 mAh Charging: 45W wired

45W wired Speakers: Quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos support

Quad stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos support Biometrics: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Rear cameras: 13-megapixel wide + 6-megapixel ultrawide + flash

13-megapixel wide + 6-megapixel ultrawide + flash Front cameras: 12-megapixel ultrawide

12-megapixel ultrawide Android version: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Wireless: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 IP rating: IP68 water and dust-resistance

IP68 water and dust-resistance Dimensions: 185 x 285 x 5.7mm

185 x 285 x 5.7mm Weight: 503g (Wi-Fi), 507g (5G)

Pricing and release

The Tab S8 starts at $699.99, the Tab S8+ at $899.99, and the Tab S8 Ultra at $1,099. Trade-ins and promotions will sweeten the deal and lower the MSRP. Samsung’s offering a free slim keyboard cover for people who pre-order the Tab S8/S8+. Tab S8 Ultra pre-orderers can get a free backlit keyboard cover. Not a bad deal for loyalists.

Pre-orders start today. All Tab S8 tablets launch in February 25.