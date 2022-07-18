Foldables haven’t taken over quite yet, but the new form factor is gathering steam. As hardware and sales progress, we’re starting to see more adoption smartphone makers, like Huawei, Oppo, and even Motorola.

But if anyone is keeping foldables relevant, it’s Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the bar we compare all other clamshell foldables to, so we’re curious to see how Samsung is planning to improve on the design this time for its Z Flip 4. Here’s everything we’ve heard about the upcoming foldable from Samsung so far.

Rumors

WHAT WILL THE GALAXY Z FLIP 4 LOOK LIKE?

91mobiles previously published leaked “official” imagery of the Z Flip 4. Based off these images, it looks like Samsung didn’t go with any major design changes. It’s the third iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip, so it makes sense that Samsung is sticking with this overall form factor for the Z Flip 4. According to the 91mobiles report, there are some slight changes, like the larger buttons.

The Z Flip 4’s design looks largely unchanged from its predecessor. Evan Blass / 91Mobiles

We have an even better look at the Z Flip 4 through reported “press shots,” again from 91Mobiles and Evan Blass. The leaked images also show us the expected Z Flip 4’s colorways, which include gray, purple, gold, and light blue. It would’ve been interesting to see a redesign, but we can’t complain about Samsung sticking to its tried-and-true setup. After all, we thought the Z Flip 3 was a solid choice in both looks and performance.

WILL THE Z FLIP 4 HAVE A CREASE?

Going off those alleged official images from 91mobiles, it looks like Samsung is going to update the hinge design for the Z Flip 4. The redesigned hinge looks more shallow and could potentially reduce the screen creasing that we see in most foldables. Reputable leaker, Ice Universe, previously noted that the crease would be shallower.

The hinge looks significantly lower-profile than the Z Flip 3. Evan Blass / 91mobiles

For us, the crease on foldables is just something you have to accept as part of the deal. It is reassuring knowing that Samsung is listening to the complaints, however.

WILL THE Z FLIP 4 HAVE BETTER HARDWARE?

We’re expecting Samsung to go with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for the Z Flip 4. Ice Universe leaked that both the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 would use Snapdragon’s latest mobile processor in May. Another prominent leaker, Yogesh Brar, corroborated the claim that Samsung would go with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The main screen size for the Z Flip 4 isn’t changing at 6.7 inches, but Ross Young hinted at an outer display that will stretch at least two inches.

We weren’t expecting many major upgrades here with the Z Flip 4, just some improved hardware and specs. To give some sense of the new chip though, we’re already seeing some testing of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which apparently offers better performance and power efficiency.

WILL THE Z FLIP 4 HAVE BETTER BATTERY LIFE?

One of the things we didn’t like about the Z Flip 3 was its poor battery life. Samsung seems to have taken this seriously since rumors point out an upgraded Z Flip 4 battery. Initially, we heard rumors that Samsung would upgrade the battery to 3,400 mAh, but later reports call for a 3,700 mAh battery.

Perhaps a little more official than tweets, the battery capacity certifications from MyFixGuide are showing a dual-battery setup totaling 3,595 mAh for the Z Flip 4. We’re hoping Samsung goes with the more sizable upgrade.

WHAT COLORS WILL THE Z FLIP 4 COME IN?

It looks like Bespoke Edition could be coming back for the Z Flip 4 since there may be a large variety of colors, according to Ross Young. Our guess is that there will be four main colors, the gold, gray, purple, and light blue options that we see with the leaked press images, but the multi-colored options will fall within the Bespoke Edition options. The Bespoke Edition for the Z Flip 3 came a couple months after the foldable’s official release, but there’s a chance we could get it earlier this time around with the Z Flip 4.

HOW MUCH WILL THE GALAXY Z FLIP 4 COST?

We have some leaked European prices thanks to leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore, via a report from Pricebaba, that says the Z Flip 4 will start at 1,080 euros, or roughly $1,100, for the base model with 128GB of storage. The report also notes that the 256GB version will start at 1,160 euros, or around $1,180, while the 512GB model will start at 1,280 euros, or about $1,300. If these leaked prices are accurate, it means that Samsung is bumping up the price from the Z Flip 3’s $999 price tag.

A price increase feels like it would only hamper Samsung’s ability to attract more people to foldables. We were hoping that Samsung would maintain or even lower the $999 price, since that feels like the right price point to convince people to step away from their traditional smartphones.

WHEN WILL THE GALAXY Z FLIP 4 BE RELEASED?

We’re getting pretty close to the expected reveal of the Z Flip 4. If we’re following Samsung’s trend for releasing foldables, the Z Flip 4 will be officially unveiled in August. We’ve even seen more precise date thanks to industry leaker Evan Blass’s tweet, marking August 10 as the date for Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

This is likely the event that Samsung reveals both the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 since the event name is reportedly “Unfold Your World.” For those who are already sold on the Z Flip 4, Jon Prosser, another known industry leaker, is expecting both of Samsung’s upcoming foldables to officially launch on August 26, while the preorders will start on August 10.