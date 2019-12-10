Gmail finally makes it easy to attach an email to... an email

If you've ever wanted to send over a cache of emails as an attachment in Gmail instead of manually forwarding each email or downloading and uploading the content — your nightmare is over. Google has finally added the ability to drag and drop emails and entire email threads into... another email.

The change was announced by the company on its G Suite blog, along with some helpful animations for those of us who hate reading. Previously, attaching emails was possible but required downloading the email or thread as a .eml file and then re-uploading to Gmail.

On the blog, this is what Google had to say about the change:

We’ve heard from you that there are situations where attaching emails makes more sense than forwarding separate emails, like wanting to forward multiple messages related to a single topic. With this new functionality, you can do exactly that. Sending emails as attachments allows you to write a summary email message to your recipients, and attach the set of supporting emails that recipients can directly open in their mail client.