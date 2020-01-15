Google may add call recording to its Phone app

If you’ve been longing for the ability to record calls using a Google Pixel, or you’d happily download Google’s Phone app for other Android devices for the feature, you may soon be in luck. XDA Developers has spotted code in the latest version of the Phone app that suggests native call recording is on the way.

In the early days of Android, it was possible to record calls with phones running Google’s mobile operating system. Google later removed the option with Android 6, which left users to rely on third-party apps and their workarounds. With Android 9, the company removed the loopholes entirely. Perhaps with Android 11, the company will reverse its position.

It probably won’t be offered everywhere — It’s unclear at this stage whether call recording will be possible on all Android phones or only select makes. And with call recording illegal in some U.S. states and in some parts of the world, it’s unlikely it’ll be rolled out everywhere.

But we’re hoping the feature gets a wide release so we can stop scrambling for a pen and paper while we’re on important calls. Also, it’d be great to send friends recordings of their late-night drunken ramblings instead of having to regale them piecemeal retellings.

If you’re keen to be the first to try new features for the Phone app you can sign up to be a beta tester here.