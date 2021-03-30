Tech
Updates include new Live View features, the most eco-friendly routes, and food collection scheduling.
When it was first launched in February 2005, Google Maps was rather simple. Today things are very different. Google Maps currently takes up 13 percent of all of Google's search entries. In other words, this digital map app gets close to 260 billion searches on annual basis.
Of course, there’s always room for improvement. Google just announced that it will introduce major upgrades for Google Maps, including an augmented reality (AR) feature that helps people navigate indoor spaces, options for eco-friendly routes, more details on pickup orders, and other tweaks.